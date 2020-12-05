Womenz Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her Ex-Boyfriend Suggesting Her Botox But What She Replied Is Winning The Internet

Jennifer Lopez is all set to step in the world of skincare products with her JLo Beauty skincare. She has opened up about the application of botox and how she has always stayed away from the same. She reveals an interesting anecdote in which her boyfriend suggested her to get botox done.

Lopez was seen nailing the role of a stripper in 2019’s Hustlers. Apart from the brilliant artist she is, she has been known for how well she has taken care of the skin. We’re sure you’ll learn a thing or two from the tips she has shared.

In an interview published on PageSix, Jennifer Lopez said, “I’m real indeed. I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

