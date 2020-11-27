Jennifer Aniston needs no boyfriend to be ‘grateful’?

Jennifer Aniston’s reunion with former husband Brad Pitt earlier this year sparked rumors that the pair was seeking comfort in each other’s company following the “Fight Club” actor’s split with Angelina Jolie.

Aniston on Thursday shared a couple of pictures with her dog as she celebrated Thanksgiving Day amid the coronaviurs pandemic .

The “Friends” star’ posted her pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “we are grateful”.

Her caption sparked a debate whether the actress sought to quash the rumors about her dating life with a cryptic message.

Many fans were convinced that their favorite actress was joining no boyfriend for Turkey dinner.