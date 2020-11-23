Womenz Magazine

Hailey Baldwin Gives A Sneak Peak Into Steamy Romance With Justin Bieber As She Celebrates 24th Birthday

Hailey Baldwin is currently enjoying her 24th birthday. But it is husband Justin Bieber who is feeling all lucky and has nothing but gratitude in his heart. The Yummy singer has made the occasion all the way more special as he pens an adorable post for his wifey. Below is all the scoop you need.

Justin took to his Instagram and shared multiple pictures of Hailey. In most of them, the Victoria’s Secret model could be seen flaunting her model figure. It was the last two pictures of the couple that screamed love like never before. In one of the posts, the duo held each other’s hands as he landed a pick on his wife’s forehead.

Expressing all his feelings for Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber captioned the post, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY”

