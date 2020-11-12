Womenz Magazine

Ellen Degeneres On Major Layoff Of Her Digital Employees, “We Are Here For You”

2020 hasn’t been kind to Ellen DeGeneres or those associated with her show. Ever since the start of the year, the talk show host has been in the news owing to allegations of a toxic workplace as well as harassment from producers. While these allegations are just dying down, she is once again in the eye of the storm.

Recently, quite a few employees from Ellen Digital Ventures, the digital extension of The Ellen DeGeneres Show were laid off as WarnerMedia is undergoing restructuring. This branch that suffered the downsizing produces content for EllenTube.

As per reports on BuzzFeed News, at least 17 people were laid off from Ellen Digital Ventures. The team initially consisted of about 80 people. Because of this, on Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres and executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner as well as the executive vice president of programming at Warner Bros. Television, David McGuire, spoke with employees in a digital meeting.

