Ellen Degeneres On Major Layoff Of Her Digital Employees, “We Are Here For You”

She added, “Know that we believe in you and I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you.” Ellen DeGeneres continued that despite the layoffs, the executive producers feel optimistic about Ellen Digital Ventures.

Executive producer, Andy Lassner, added, “The key thing for all of us is that we are moving forward. We need to show WarnerMedia that we are a group worth keeping and we believe in you and we believe that there is only good coming. The election is soon behind us. That’s been a tough thing for everyone. Obviously, we all had a bit of a rough summer.”

He further said, “Unfortunately, as you know from every company, digital and streaming has taken a big hit during COVID. We are hoping to now turn the tide, and we feel that we’re in a position with that with all of you here.”

During the digital meet, Mary Connelly revealed that since Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen Show has been on the air, it’s never had to undergo mass layoffs.