Ellen DeGeneres Is In The Hot Seat Again After A Not-So-Funny Tweet

It’s been a rough year for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and she has again found herself in the hot seat after Tweeting a joke that didn’t exactly click with her followers.

The recent releases of the Playstation 5 and iPhone 12 prompted the gag, which took aim at a possible distant future of what it would be like to order a futuristic version of both.

200 years in the future… “Honey, have you seen my iPhone 378? I need it to preorder my PS6.” — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 21, 2020

Twitter was quick to react, as over 8,000 people replied to the tweet saying how not funny it really is.