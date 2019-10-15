Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality and author who made her debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and, alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, appeared on the 50th anniversary cover in 2014.

Chrissy Teigen is pretty candid about every aspect of her life, from pesky pimples to random bouts of leg-shaking. So, when the model and Bring The Funny judge made a joke about having a third baby on Twitter, people definitely paid attention.

“When I had zero babies I wanted 4,” Chrissy tweeted alongside a photo of her son, Miles, painting a pumpkin (and, apparently, himself). “Then 1, I wanted 3. Then 2, I’m good with 2. Just posting this to look at when I’m pregnant with my third.”

She later responded to her own post, pointing out that Miles had painting his own nipples while working on his pumpkin (as one does).

