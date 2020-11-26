Womenz Magazine

Chrissy Teigen On The Negativity After Sharing Miscarriages Pictures: “I Don’t Care If You Were Offended…”

In September, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had to say a tearful goodbye to their third child following a miscarriage. The couple shared the heartbreaking news of Jack (as they called him) via social media posts along with pictures of Chrissy crying in the hospital.

Owing to these pictures shared on social media, the couple received backlash from netizen. During a recent appearance, the duo spoke about it saying that the photographs were meant for those who needed it. Read on to know more.

During an appearance on Good Morning America (on November 24), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spoke about how some on social media reacted to the pictures. They also opened up about how the devastating news has strengthened their bond.

