Cardi B Poses As Goddess Durga For Her Shoe Label, Twitterati Calls It ‘Disrespectful’

The boycott brigade has got unprecedented mileage in the recent time, and the latest target for them has turned out to be Cardi B.

The famous rapper for her new sneakers line for Reebok has posed like Indian Goddess Durga, and this has left Indians and many across the globe enraged. Twitter is flooding in with reaction about the same and below is all you need to know about the same.

Calling it a homage to Goddess Durga, the WAP singer posed in a bright red dress with eight hands while holding a pair of red sneakers in the centre. Sharing the promotional image, the 28-year-old rapper wrote, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!”