Camilla felt ‘intimidated by Princess Anne for years’ after joining Royal Family

Princess Anne is a second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II . She is 14th in lne to the throne as of May 2019 and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

According to the royal expert, Anne’s direct has left her sister-in-law feeling this route for quite a long time.

she added the rift casue between the pair Princess Royal had with the Duchess’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, before they both married.

Speaking to Channel 5, Ms Junor said: “The affair between Andrew and Anne came to nothing but I think they were hugely fond of each other. And they remain hugely fond of each other.

“And I think Camilla has always had a bit of a problem with that, partly because of the affair.

“But Princess Anne is quite a tricky character and she can be quite abrasive. “Over the years, Camilla has been slightly intimidated by her.”

She continued: “It was while he was having a relationship with Princess Anne, that Camilla was introduced to Prince Charles and had a little fling with him. “I guess there was an element of tit-for-tat in Camilla’s relationship with Charles.

“There was the man she loved having a fling with Princess Anne. What’s sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander.”

Their close relationship end up being a significant purpose of dispute among Diana and Charles, and their marriage finished in 1992.

During the 1990s, Prince Charles was later uncovered to have continued his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, who moreover separated from spouse Andrew in 1995.

Charles and Camilla made their public debut as a couple when they were pictured together attending the birthday celebrations for the Duchess of Cornwall’s sister. Both made their first public appereance as a duo when they were together going to the birthday eventfor the Duchess of Cornwall’s sister.

They were later conceded consent to wed in a civil service which the Queen didn’t join in. Her Majesty partook in a private commit that occurred after the wedding at Windsor Castle and held a feast in their honor.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla praised their 15th wedding anniversary while protecting from the Covid pandemic at Birkhall, Balmoral in April.