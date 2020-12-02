Stacey Solomon has taken to social media to pen an emotional message about the “heartache and loss” that people have endured during 2020.

The star who rose to fame on The X Factor recently turned her hand to decorating as she and partner Joe Swash transformed their home into the ultimate Christmas hub.

Stacey, 31, was joined by partner Joe Swash, 38, her sons Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and her son, Rex, one, who she shares with Joe as they posed in front of their home.

The Solomon-Swash clan were all wearing matching white woolly jumpers as they posed together while their home was decked out with fake snow, Christmas trees and reindeers.

Writing alongside her post, the Loose Women panellist write alongside her post: ” Hello December… The winter door is finally finished,

“And this morning was the most beautiful sunny December day I’ve ever seen, so I woke everyone up really early just to put our matching outfits on and take a picture.

“Luckily it was something different from the everyday school run and I had advent calendars to persuade them so they were on board.”

The television personality went on to say: “It feels like December has just come around in a flash but at the same time this year has hardly ‘flown by’. So I just wanted to say… It’s been really awful for so many over the past months and is still so hard for lots…

“I’m so sorry for all those who have struggled and for all of the heartache and loss of this year.

“I’m so thankful for you all. Every single message, bit of kindness, the laughs and the tears.”

Stacey concluded: “You made this year such a special one for us so far, and we couldn’t have done some days without you.

“Love you to the moon and back. From Me, Joe and ALL of our boys.”

Her doting fans couldn’t help but flock to the comment section to praise the star as well as thank her for being a ray of light during such troubling times.

“We’re all so thankful for you this year, Stacey! Thank you for being the sunshine we all need,” commented one.