Amber Heard Strongly Reacts To Petition Filed To Fire Her From Aquaman 2

Recently, Johnny Depp lost the legal battle against The Sun. Amber Heard had testified against him for the same. After Depp lost the battle, he was fired from Fantastic Beasts franchise. A lot of people also want Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2.

A few days back, Johnny had revealed in an Instagram statement that he was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts franchise which he obliged to agree upon. Moreover, the studio also revealed that Fantastic Beasts 3 would recast Grindewald.

According to reports, a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has been floating with quite a lot of signatures. However, Amber is not paying heed to what she refers to as “paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media” which she says doesn’t “dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in the reality,” as revealed in her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

