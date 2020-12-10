Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall’s husband shares his special joy: ‘Please be a boy’

Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, brought smile to the faces of royal fans with the good news as her husband revealed they would soon welcome their third child.

During his appearance on ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast Wednesday, the 39-year-old’s husband Mike Tindall shared good news with fans.

Filled with joy, the 42-year-old said: ‘It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.’

Sharing his desire, the former rugby captain said: ‘We’re not sure what to do.” He added , ‘I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!’

When asked about possible names, Mike joked the pair are considering “Covey or Covina” to commemorate 2020.

Zara – the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips – and her husband Mike Tindall are already the proud parents of two daughters : Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.