A Nigerian playboy turned heads when he turned up at a wedding with six pregnant women.

The socialite, who goes by the moniker ‘Pretty Mike’, was a guest at the nuptials of actor Williams Uchemba.

He claims the bevy of expectant mothers were all impregnated by him.

All the ladies wore matching silver dresses while the club owner turned up in a garish pink suit. The astonishing scene got tongues wagging on social media.

One person wrote: “Pretty Mike needs to be placed in the psychiatric intensive care section, he’s obviously exhibiting some symptoms of mental illness.

“And for those ladies, 6,000 years of pregnancy will do.”

One social media user accused Pretty Mike of upstaging the bride and groom.

They commented: “Pretty Mike turned up at Williams Uchemba’s wedding with 6 pregnant women. He was there at the door rubbing their belly.

“This is one reason I must have heavy military presence at my wedding venue.

“You’ll not come and chase clout on my special day.”

A third person posted a video of the event with the caption: “Not Pretty Mike showing up at Williams Uchemba’s wedding with 6 pregnant women.”

The photos of the glitzy wedding quickly went viral on social media.

Pretty Mike is a renowned for being a playboy in Nigeria and has been open about his relationships on social media and the women he dates.