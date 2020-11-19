Madonna opens up about her scar on right thigh

Madonna, known as the Queen of Pop, opened up about her scar and bandage on right thigh, saying she was a survivor.

The 62-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a scar and bandage on her right thigh, suggesting she may have had an operation to help with the ongoing issues. Her 2019 tour was dogged by knee pain.

‘Madame X is a survivor #newmoon #miracles’, the music sensation wrote as she shared a photo of her with a feather over her eye and a video of her reading from a book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)