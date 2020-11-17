Womenz Magazine

Kardashians Will Never Be Friends With Larsa Pippen Again, Know Why!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of the most popular reality shows globally. Till now, we have seen Larsa Pippen and Kardashians as BFF but it seems that they will never be friends again. Read the article to know more.

According to a recent media report, Kardashian family is highly disappointed with the 46 years old as they feel that she is merely using them for her career.

As per a report published by Hollywood Life, “The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point.”

