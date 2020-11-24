Blonde Melania Trump celebrates arrival of White House Christmas tree

A newly blonde First lady Melania Trump on Monday celebrated the arrival of the annual White House Christmas tree.

The first lady emerged alone from the North Portico of the White House around noon to accept the 18½-foot Fraser fir from a tree farm in West Virginia.

“Merry Christmas,” she told reporters, ignoring a shouted question about how the president is doing.

Her hair had a fresh look with new blonde highlights following her recovery last month from COVID-19.

Two large Clydesdale horses transported the tree down the White House’s northern driveway as a military band played “O Tannenbaum” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

Tree farm owners Dan and Anne Taylor attended the event.