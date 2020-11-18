Taser Karen Tells Black Neighbors to Act More Like White People

“You guys are acting like Black people when you shouldn’t, you should act like white people.”
“You know what? You guys are acting like Black people when you shouldn’t, you should act like white people,” she declares.
Incensed, Jariell asks her to repeat what she just said, and thus comes the justification.
“I was raised in Oklahoma City, where there were tons of Black people,” she explains. “You’re acting like people… that aren’t normal.”
She then gets right in the homeowners’ faces, announcing: “You know I have a top secret clearance?” before finally walking away… but then comes back for another round.
Do you live in my skin? Do you know what I deal with everyday as a black woman? No. So stfu https://t.co/9aeuh9Ofbl
— Jariell (@Jaa_Rule) November 17, 2020