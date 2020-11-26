Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Fitness In Totally Unclothe Post For New Single

Whoa! As you can see, Jennifer Lopez is in incredible shape right now, between visible abs, shredded shoulders and that “Booty” she’s known for singing all about. J-Lo is rocking a shorter hair cut than usual and blonde balayage.

More time at home must mean additional time for the singer, actress and producer to hit the weights and cardio in between raising her kids and spending time with her hubby-to-be Alex Rodriguez. You can tell it’s a recent photo given her steamy AMA performance that, unfortunately, got some heat for resembling one of Beyonce’s memorable Grammy numbers.