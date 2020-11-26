Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Fitness In Totally Unclothe Post For New Single

Do you think Jennifer Lopez missed the memo? In T-minus two days, America has the annual go-ahead to stuff our faces. It’s even a national holiday. Turkey day or not, J-Lo looks incredible as per usual thanks to her continued focus on fitness. Following a big performance at the American Music Awards over the weekend, Lopez shared a nude photo that will be the cover of an upcoming new song of hers.
The song is called “In The Morning,” and it’s coming this Friday following the release of two collaborations with Maluma, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” a couple months back. Jennifer Lopez teased her new single with a glimpse of the cover, which has the Hustlers actress showing off her totally ripped and sculpted physique.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Whoa! As you can see, Jennifer Lopez is in incredible shape right now, between visible abs, shredded shoulders and that “Booty” she’s known for singing all about. J-Lo is rocking a shorter hair cut than usual and blonde balayage.
More time at home must mean additional time for the singer, actress and producer to hit the weights and cardio in between raising her kids and spending time with her hubby-to-be Alex Rodriguez. You can tell it’s a recent photo given her steamy AMA performance that, unfortunately, got some heat for resembling one of Beyonce’s memorable Grammy numbers.