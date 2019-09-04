The Best Dressed Stars from the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019

Wow, what a night! The stars turned out in force for the glamorous GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in association with Hugo Boss on Tuesday evening. The likes of Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Emma Willis and Naomi Campbell graced the red carpet at London’s Tate Modern for the awards ceremony. We saw every outfit going on the fashionable ladies, from super chic trouser suits to gorgeous flowing gowns and glitzy mini-dresses. The night was particularly special for the Beckham family, who were there to support David Beckham, recipient of the Editor’s Special Award. We’re honestly not sure which outfit we love the most but Nicole Kidman’s divine yellow dress and Adwoa Aboah’s amazing green gown are definitely up there.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s white tux suit was one of our top ensembles of the night. The mum-of-four looked stunning in the elegant outfit (above), which featured chic black buttons that matched her black stilettos and clutch bag.

See the best looks of the evening below…

Nicole Kidman

What a dress! The actress looking fantastic in her bright yellow gown which featured an ornate white pattern, high neck and long sleeves. Top marks.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi looked effortlessly cool in her pale blue trousers and chic white tux jacket, which coordinated perfectly with her clutch.

Adwoa Aboah

We adore Adwoa‘s slick sequinned gown! The model wowed in the one-shouldered fish-tail dress which flowed to the floor like a mermaid’s tail. Stunning.

Emma Willis

We can always rely on the beautiful Emma Willis for a show-stopping look and she didn’t disappoint. The star chose a simple-yet-glam sleeveless, sequinned dress which fell to the calves and added a trendy top knot to complete her look.

Vick Hope

TV presenter Vick wowed in a baby blue silk gown with one ruffled sleeve and sweetheart neckline. The way the fabric falls in that gorgeous draping fashion is just stunning.

Elle Fanning

One of our favourite looks of the night! American actress Elle was breathtaking in her ethereal black and pink gown. The lace overlay and delicate floral detail is fabulous.

Kylie Minogue

The singer looked fabulous in this beautiful one-shouldered white gown, which was adorned with pretty diamante jewels on the bodice.

Leomie Anderson

Model Leomie brought the Bond girl vibes to the red carpet in this vibrant blue dress with floral pattern and 80s-style long fingerless glove.

Tana Ramsay

Wife of Gordon Ramsay, Tana, stunned in her tangerine gown at the awards. The outfit had a deep V neckline and delicate, white chiffon straps to the back of the dress. Gordon looked equally dapper in his suit by Hugo Boss.

AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ went for a seriously sparkly mini-dress for the awards. Those oversized sequins are so elegant and we’re loving the deep V neckline.

Erin O’Connor

Supermodel Erin kept things classic in this chic full-length black gown by BOSS with cool net neckline and tassel sleeves.

Jacqui Ainsley

Actress and model Jacqui, who is married to film director Guy Ritchie, looked striking in a red trouser suit with sweet pussy-bow blouse.

Winne Harlow

Model Winnie clearly got the tux trouser suit memo, wowing in her simple black trouser suit. Loving her heart brooch detail and chunky belt accessories. Winne also wore a beautiful bangle by Susannah Lovis, which featured 34 princess cut diamonds.

Vicky McClure

Line of Duty actress Vicky chose this fabulous silver and black patterned dress for the event. That frayed neckline is everything.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora showed off her unique style in this skimpy black two-piece, which featured a bustier, lacy skirt with thigh split and suspenders.

Maya Jama

Radio host Maya wore this revealing number for the ceremony, choosing a full-length see-through silver dress with nude bodice underneath.