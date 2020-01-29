Princess Beatrice’s heartbreaking news over wedding

Princess Beatrice was scheduled to tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the spring. But following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking exit, it was reported that the royal nuptials will be pushed back.

A source previously told Daily Mail that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were ready to share new details regarding their wedding in the second week of January. But no such announcement has been made.

Shortly after, reports swirled that the royal couple’s wedding has been moved to early summer just before the members of the royal family embark on another busy season.

But New Idea recently came up with a dubious headline suggesting that Princess Beatrice’s wedding has officially been called off simply because there haven’t been any updates from the palace.

Express previously claimed that Princess Beatrice’s wedding has been upstaged by Prince Harry and Markle’s bombshell exit, and this is true. As such, it seems untimely for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter to share such happy news while The Firm is in crisis.

However, this doesn’t mean that Princess Beatrice’s wedding has been cancelled. It is possible that the date will be pushed back or that Princess Beatrice’s wedding will not be publicized unlike Princess Eugenie’s nuptials two years ago.

On the “Royals” podcast, royal expert Angela Mollard also speculated on the possibility of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi tying the knot in Italy. Even though this could mean that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be absent from the ceremony, this may still be a better option for the royal couple than tying the knot in London.

There are also claims suggesting that Prince Andrew will walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle, but he may not be featured in her daughter’s official wedding photos to avoid more controversy.

Last year, the Duke of York also announced that he will be stepping down from his royal duties.