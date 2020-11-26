Sofia Richie entertains everyone with new video except Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick

Sofia Richie, who recently unfollowed Amelia Hamlin after her cozy beach date with Scott Disick, has shared her brand new pics on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old model appeared to put it all on display for everyone except her ex-beau Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The reality star’s ex-girlfriend looked stunning in bikini and an animal-printed bucket hat, posed on the edge of the boat, which the charming model and her group drove.

Taking to Instagram, Richie also shared a video clip with a caption: ‘Making memories.’

