Jojo Rabbit Actress Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Became An ‘Instant Parent’

Scarlett Johansson added, “Being a parent myself was invaluable. It was incredibly helpful, (I) had a sort of empathy for Rosie’s (her role in Jojo Rabbit) plight that I may not have had the same insight otherwise. So, yeah, it was just a joy to play.

She’s a very warm, warm, lovable character that I think just felt very comfy to me. I wanted that to come across, that she was just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm.”