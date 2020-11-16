Womenz Magazine

Jojo Rabbit Actress Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Became An ‘Instant Parent’

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson says essaying the role of a parent has been an invaluable part of her career.

Last year, the actress played the role of a mother in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

“I never had a child in film before, and (recently) I made two films that I have kids that are suddenly like 10 or 11 years old. So, I became kind of like an instant parent. But I think for actors, of course, there’s all different ways of getting yourself to where you need to go,” Scarlett Johansson said.

