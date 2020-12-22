MEGXIT 2020

The royal family – and the world – were caught off guard when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the shock announcement that they’d decided to “step back as senior members” to move abroad and become financially independent.

The exit came after months of whispers that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unhappy with how they were being treated by the British media and even some of the royal family.

The couple settled into Meghan’s hometown of LA – just as the borders were closed due to the pandemic. They have since bought a mansion in LA, signed an eye-watering deal with Netflix and announced a lucrative deal to host and produce podcasts together for Spotify.

ROYAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK