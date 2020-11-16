Ryan Reynolds On Blake Lively & Their Daughters Being The Superheroes In His Family, “They’re Calm Under Fire”

“I come from all boys. I have three older brothers,” he added. “So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.” explained Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan also talked about how he loves to spend time with his family. “I try to be as present as possible. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together,” he continued. “I think that that’s been the best part of it. We really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Isn’t that lovely?

When asked if his wife and daughters are superheroes in the family, Ryan Reynolds gave a beautiful answer and said, “No joke, they’re the most capable people I know,” he said. “ If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they’re calm under fire, they have courage under fire — so yeah, to me (that) sounds like a true story.”

Meanwhile, the Home Alone director Chris Columbus recently said that Ryan Reynolds’ proposed reboot of the film titled Stone Alone is “an insult to the art of cinema.”

Home Alone featured Macaulay Culkin and made him an international celebrity as the movie was the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time till 2011. In 2011, The Hangover II dethroned it.