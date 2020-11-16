Womenz Magazine

Ryan Reynolds On Blake Lively & Their Daughters Being The Superheroes In His Family, “They’re Calm Under Fire”

Ryan Reynolds is in the news these days for both personal professional reasons. While he continues to be in talks for his upcoming films Red Notice & Free Guy, recently the Deadpool star opened up about his three daughters with Blake Lively and being an ‘ultimate girl dad’.

Ryan Reynolds opened up about how he is very happy being a father of three daughters name James, Inez and Betty. He also said that he didn’t imagine that he will have three daughters.

In an interview with Access, Ryan said, “I love being a girl dad,” and added, “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine.”

Related posts

Bella Hadid Looking Forward To Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd’s Performance At The Super Bowl!

alex

Ellie Goulding Dating Fitness Instructor Sam Karl

Alex Jane

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Daughter’s Reaction To Her Late Son Jack’s Ashes & It’s Painful

alex