Meghan Markle Reveals She & Prince Harry Suffered A Miscarriage: “Losing A Child Means Carrying An Almost Unbearable Grief”

In July this year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage. Meghan Markle recently shared a moving and emotional account of the same, recollection how she and Prince Harry felt on hearing the heartbreaking news.

While talking about it, she also spoke about women across the world suffering from the same and how still the topic still “remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.” Read on.

In an account written for the New York Times, Meghan Markle said, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

