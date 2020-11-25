Latest Meghan Markle Pregnancy Rumors

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to return to the UK for their court case against the Mail on Sunday, but lawyers requested that their testimony be delayed nine months. Heat smelled blood in the water, and naturally said the nine-month delay was “because she and Prince Harry are expecting their second baby.”

The article cited some tweets, and said “we’ll have to wait that little bit longer before the truth comes clear.” Gossip Cop doesn’t know why the Sussexes delayed the trial, but we also know that this tabloid doesn’t know. The only piece of evidence the tabloid had for its story was the length of the delay, but the actual reason has been kept strictly confidential. This article was pure speculation.