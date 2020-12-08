Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Queen By Moving Out Of Frogmore Cottage

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left England for California, they left behind the expansive Frogmore Cottage. With the news that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are moving in, one tabloid says the Sussexes never informed Queen Elizabeth they were leaving, effectively abandoning the mansion.
According to Globe, the Sussexes “blindsided the queen by sneaking out of their British home, Frogmore Cottage, in the dead of night.” The couple gave the property to Princess Eugenie “in a hush-hush deal,” with Queen Elizabeth left “stunned by the move.” Prince Harry and Markle’s deal is “a sure sign they’re never coming back to live in Britain,” with a source adding this is “the ultimate slap in the face for Her Majesty, who gave Harry and Meghan the cottage as a gift.”
An insider says “Eugenie and Jack will be the permanent residents at Frogmore” meaning “Meghan and Harry have no home in England – just in their new California mansion.” The tabloid concludes by saying this underhanded real estate deal is “just another slap in the face for the queen and proof the bad blood runs deeper and hotter than anyone ever imagined.”
Frogmore Cottage is a historical landmark owned by the Crown Estate. It’s a little too complicated to get into how that works exactly, but basically, the estate is owned by the Crown, which means the queen controls it in partnership with the government. It is therefore impossible for Princess Eugenie to live there without the queen’s permission, as she could simply kick her out if she felt like it.
This story is made even sillier by the fact that Prince Harry and Markle moved out of the cottage back in February. The so-called “Meghxit” was one of the biggest news stories of the year and hardly constitutes “sneaking out… in the dead of night.” Their exit could not have been more well known. The cottage is not Prince Harry’s to give, it’s the queen’s, so this story is both silly and impossible.
Prince Harry and Markle were, according to ABC News (far more reputable than the Globe), “delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie.” The plan is for the Sussexes to live at Frogmore Cottage when they visit England. While they’re in the states, they’re loaning it to their first cousins. It’s rare to find a tabloid story that gets just about every possible detail wrong, but here we are.
This tabloid has promoted a rivalry between Markle and the queen for a long time now. Back in 2018, it said Markle caused the queen to collapse by starting a “family war.” It said Prince Harry was working with Prince William to exhume Princess Diana’s corpse, which is both exploitative and bogus.
Most recently, Gossip Cop busted a story saying Markle and Prince Harry were snubbing the annual Christmas get-together out of contempt for the queen. There is no Christmas get-together this year, so that story was just an uninspired way to attack the Sussexes. This Frogmore story is more of the same from an unreliable tabloid.