Prince Harry and Markle were, according to ABC News (far more reputable than the Globe), “delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie.” The plan is for the Sussexes to live at Frogmore Cottage when they visit England. While they’re in the states, they’re loaning it to their first cousins. It’s rare to find a tabloid story that gets just about every possible detail wrong, but here we are.

This tabloid has promoted a rivalry between Markle and the queen for a long time now. Back in 2018, it said Markle caused the queen to collapse by starting a “family war.” It said Prince Harry was working with Prince William to exhume Princess Diana’s corpse, which is both exploitative and bogus.