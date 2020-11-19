Womenz Magazine

Megan Fox Says Being With Machine Gun Kelly Is Like Loving Tsunami, Gets Candid 3 Weeks Post Calling Out Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is currently enjoying the best phase of her life with Machine Gun Kelly. Both of them keep painting the town red with their romance. And it is evident that they are very happy and content with each other.

Well, Megan never shies away from expressing her love and affection for MGK and vice-versa. But this time she went on to say that her relationship with MGK is the best she’s ever had. Continue reading further to know exactly she has to say.

According to Hollywood Life, Megan Fox has called her romance with Machine Gun Kelly a once in a lifetime thing and said they have a connection of mythic proportions. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Megan went on to explain, and the portal noted she was “laughing” as she said this.

