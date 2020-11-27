Womenz Magazine

Mariah Carey On Her Memoir: “It Was Painful For Me To Access These Emotions”

Mariah Carey talks in detail about her memoir which has been recently launched on Amazon Audible. Check out what she has to say about it!

She’s an artist so well-known that she can go by one name, but with her new memoir, Mariah Carey is finally revealing the experiences that made her who she is today, bringing her voice, insight, and musicality to this thoroughly engrossing audiobook.

Here’s a sneak peek into some of the tell-all topics she dives into in The Meaning of Mariah Carey, now available on Audible.

“Honestly, it was often painful for me to access these emotions in terms of just reliving a lot of things that I had kind of buried, if that makes sense, buried deep inside, because I don’t harp on negative things.”

