Liam Payne hits out at fan who accused him of dating Maya Henry when she was 17

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is being called out by people on Twitter for defending his relationship with 19-year-old Instagram model Maya Henry.

After Payne tweeted that his girlfriend was actually 19, not 18 as some were claiming, he urged his followers, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

But instead, users took aim at the 26-year-old singer for dating someone so much younger than him, calling their relationship “weird.”

Others even highlighted Payne’s past relationship with former “X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole, who’s 10 years older than the singer, and first met him when he was a teenager auditioning on the British talent show.

After a Twitter user posted a series of screenshots suggesting that Henry was actually 18, not 19, Payne himself responded to the tweet – and caused a significant amount of backlash for saying that Henry was actually “19, don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” complete with an eye-roll emoji.

Most people pointed out that a relationship between a 26-year-old and a 19-year-old was still slightly weird – especially considering that Payne and Henry have reportedly been together for a year, which would mean that they met and started dating when she was just 18.

19 don’t believe everything you read on the internet 🙄 — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 6, 2019

Twitter user SexAtOxbridge posted the tweet that seemingly started the backlash against Payne.

She also created an exhaustive Twitter thread of the relationship timeline, sharing screenshots and past articles about Henry’s quinceañera and her brother’s birthday celebrations in the Daily Mail as “evidence” that Henry was actually 18, not 19 – which would make her 17 when she met Payne.

Every article about Liam’s girlfriend says she’s 19 when she’s actually 18. This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they’ve been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o. She’s a senior in HS. pic.twitter.com/I8mTaUOQT5 — S A O (@SexAtOxbridge) November 4, 2019