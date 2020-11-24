Womenz Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Has No Problem With Scott Disick Dating Amelia Hamlin?

Scott Disick is a lucky man we must say as he is always linked up with one or the other hottest ladies in town. His (ex) girlfriends include names like Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and now Amelia Hamlin.

Well, it is always interesting to hear what the exes have to say about the present relationship. And, Kourtney, who shares a child with Scott, is not jealous at all with this new chick in his arm.

According to reports in TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian is not jealous that Scott Disick has found love in Amelia Hamlin. In fact, she actually thinks it’s good for him and their kids.

Sources close to the former couple say Kourtney has no issue with Scott’s latest fling, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. This is because it’s not impacting his parenting. He continues to be there for their 3 kids, just like he was when he was dating Sofia Richie.

