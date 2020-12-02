The Ellen Show: Justin Bieber Shares He & Hailey Aren’t Planning Babies Soon & Here’s Why!

Justin Bieber also added, “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.”

Talking about how Hailey Baldwin has some career goals to achieve, he said, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay,”

Isn’t that lovely?

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber recently shared that he finds his Grammy Award nominations strange, and is upset that his nominations were in pop instead of R&B categories.

Bieber earned four Grammy Award nominations for his album Changes, including Best Pop Solo Performance (for Yummy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Intentions featuring Quavo), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for his feature on Dan + Shay’s 10,000 Hours).

A little after the nominations were announced, Justin Bieber wrote a short letter to the Recording Academy on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on how his mission to make an R&B album was not honoured properly by placing it in the wrong category.

“To the Grammys,” he started his letter, writing: “I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album,” Justin Bieber added.

This singer continued: “To be clear, I absolutely love Pop music, it was just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way.”

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the letter.