Womenz Magazine

The Ellen Show: Justin Bieber Shares He & Hailey Aren’t Planning Babies Soon & Here’s Why!

Justin Bieber recently appeared on The Ellen Show and shared some interesting details about his personal and professional life. While talking with host Ellen DeGeneres, he opened up about his married life with Hailey Baldwin and shared how she has asked him to not get any more tattoos on his neck.

Justin also shared that he is keeping the space clear to get tattoos for his kids when he becomes a dad. However, he also maintained that the couple isn’t planning family yet.

Just Jared has quoted Justin Bieber as saying, “I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,”

Related posts

Amber Heard In Talks With Margot Robbie For A Part In Pirates Of The Caribbean Spin-off?

alex

Hailey Baldwin reveals if she was with Justin Bieber while he dated Selena Gomez

alex

Radio Disney Music Awards Red Carpet

Alex Jane