Joe Biden visits graves of first wife and baby daughter on 48th anniversary of car crash

Joe Biden visited the graves of his first wife, Neilia, and his daughter Naomi on Friday, the 48th anniversary of their death. The two were killed in a devastating car crash, that also badly injured Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter.

The 78-year-old president-elect visited the graves at the Roman Catholic Church St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware. He attended a Friday morning service, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, their daughter, Ashley Biden, and her husband, Howard Krein.

The December 18, 1972 crash was just weeks after Biden was first elected to the Senate. He was in Washington, D.C., setting up his new office, when he learned the news.

Neilia was driving home from Christmas tree shopping with the couple’s three children — 13-month-old Naomi, 3-year-old Hunter and 4-year-old Beau — when their station wagon collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection outside Wilmington.

Mr. Biden was just 30 years old at the time.