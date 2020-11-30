Jennifer Lawrence’s family property reduced to ashes after devastating fire

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence suffered through the devastating loss of her family property in Kentucky getting burnt down.

The Hunger Games actor’s family farm, Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville blew up in flames and was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on the property.

The barn was used for a number of things by the family, including as a sanctuary for activities for kids each summer as well as a living and working space for the Lawrence’s themselves too.

Personal pic of Jennifer Lawrence at Camp Hi-Ho in 2012 now untagged http://t.co/xZFiDWLL1x pic.twitter.com/IVwzNezjTQ — Jennifer Lawrence (@the_jlawrence) March 9, 2014