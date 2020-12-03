Womenz Magazine

Jennifer Garner Shares An ‘Overwhelming’ Post As Her Daughter Celebrates 15th Birthday

Actress Jennifer Garner, who has gained recognition for her performance as CIA officer Sydney Bristow in the ABC spy-action thriller television series Alias, recently gushed about her elder daughter Violet turning 15 on a leading daily.

The 48-year-old actress who was married to Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children Samuel (8), Seraphine Rose Elizabeth (11) and Violet (15). The two were married for nearly 10 years before getting divorced in 2018.

Appearing on an interview for TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday, Jennifer Garner gushed about her elder daughter Violet turning 15.

She said, “My daughter is 15 today,” as host Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb exclaimed heir surprise. When Kotb asked her, “Wait, you have a 15-year-old?” Garner replied, “Can you stand it? Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?”

