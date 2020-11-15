Womenz Magazine

Preggers Hilary Duff Had The Biggest Misconception About S*x & We Can All Relate To It!

Hilary Duff is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. A while ago, the couple made the announcement on their official Instagram accounts and took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, the Lizzie McGuire actress just got s*x schooled by Dr. Sherry Ross with Sarah Hyland and Ashley Benson.

Haha, yes. The three actresses spoke to Dr. Sherry in one of the episodes of the digital series called ‘Lady Parts’ where they discussed their own experiences with s*x education.

Ashley Benson started the conversation and said, “I remember just watching a film and that was kind of it. I mean, I went to a Christian school growing up and so it wasn’t really explained in the right way, in my opinion. I think a lot of things were kind of hidden, and they only made you pay attention to certain things. So, I don’t feel like I had the proper s*x education at all. And I just kind of just learned from my older friends about everything and that’s who I asked questions to.”

