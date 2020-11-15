Preggers Hilary Duff Had The Biggest Misconception About S*x & We Can All Relate To It!

Adding to the same, Hilary Duff revealed the misconception she has had in her younger years and said, “Well, I thought the first time you have s*x you’re going to get pregnant.” Haha, every girl would relate to this, we guess!

The Pretty Little Liars alum recalled the same misconception that she had and said, “I thought if you’d get fingered you’d get pregnant. I mean, anything touching your vagina I was like, ‘I’m going to get pregnant,’ you know what I mean? I just thought anything there I’d get pregnant. So, I was always terrified.”

Talking about s*x awareness, Hilary Duff continued, “one thing that’s a bummer that people don’t really talk about when you’re younger is that s*x is for pleasure, too—not just about being in love.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress further added, “Like, you’re having a lot of different feelings in your body and a lot of people are, like, ready at different times. I guess I never got taught that it was about, like, feeling good and connecting with someone. And you know, I think as a young girl you get taught, ‘Well, you want the guy to feel good’ or something, and that’s really a terrible mentality to go into, like, starting to have s*x with.”

Agreeing to Hilary Duff, Sarah Hyland added, “That’s probably the biggest misconception that we all had as young women. Because I do remember, ‘It’s pretty much all about the guy. I’m not going to get anything out of it. But this is much shorter than I thought it was going to be—the time.’ Every time. I was like, ‘They look like they’re doing it for hours on the television. I don’t understand.’”