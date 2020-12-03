Prince Harry Says Fatherhood Changed Him Days After Meghan Markle Spoke About Suffering A Miscarriage

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry recently opened up about how fatherhood had made him focus on conserving the environment for future generations.

This statement comes just days after, Meghan Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage early this year. The Duke of Sussex recently helped launch WaterBear Network, a new streaming platform that focuses on conservation by being part of conversations about important topics.

While conversing about saving nature, he also shed light on what is making him take these steps. In the video shared on Instagram, Prince Harry opened up about how becoming a father to Archie Harrison has encouraged him to work against climate change and environmental issues.

The Duke of Sussex said, “The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”