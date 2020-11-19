Was Hailey Baldwin Dating Justin Bieber When He Was With Selena Gomez? Victoria’s Secret Model Answers

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey Baldwin said. “Contrary to popular belief,” she noted, “he had been single for a while, and I had been single, and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

Beliebers may recall when Justin had a rollercoaster ride of romances in 2018. He reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena, which led fans to believe they were finally going to get their happily ever after, following years of highs and lows. However, in March, rumblings of trouble in paradise between Selena and Justin emerged.

By at least June, the Baby singer was dating his longtime friend and ex Hailey Baldwin. Their romance led to a summer engagement when JB got down on one knee and proposed to the model during a July vacation to the Bahamas. With the joy of their engagement, came the plethora of critics who depicted their romance timeline. Many fans accused Hailey of dating Justin before he was completely free from his relationship with Selena.

While Justin and Hailey ignored any negativity surrounding their relationship, Selena seemed to address the situation through her music. In her October 2019-released hit, Lose you to love me. Selena sings the lyrics, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” Despite not naming her ex, fans felt certain that the song was inspired by the sequence of events in 2018.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Hailey Baldwin acknowledged that her romance with Justin Bieber travelled quickly from friendship to marriage. “Everything happened really fast; I think everybody knows that,” she told Ashley, recalling, “Everybody was kind of, like, ‘Hey, did you get married?’”