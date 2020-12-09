Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Get Married In The ‘Post-Pandemic’ World

Gwen Stefani also talked about her wedding plans with Seacrest. She said that she wants to have a wedding in the “post-pandemic world” as she wishes her parents to attend her wedding no matter what. She said, “I would say I just want my parents there at this point.

My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”