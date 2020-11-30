Gossip Girl Fame Elizabeth Hurley Twins In Bikini With Sister & It’s The Black Friday Deal We Can’t Get Over

Gossip Girl fame Elizabeth Hurley has proved that god is truly a woman. She’s 55 years old but manages to leave us awestruck every now and then with her social media posts. In fact, we wouldn’t shy away from accepting that she has managed to raise the temperature even amid the winters. Now, she’s twinning with sister Kate in matching bikinis. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Elizabeth owns a brand selling beachwear known as, Elizabeth Hurley beach. Time and again, the actress comes up with beach posts in order to promote her brand. This time, she’s done it with her sister Kate and their sensuous looks are too hot to handle.

In the picture, Elizabeth and sister Kate could be seen standing side by side. They held each other by the arms as they posed in a pink and blue bikini respectively. Both the attires were different in terms of its design with the chain. While Hurley’s attire held the topwear with a gold hoop, her sister’s attire consisted of a golden chain string. Elizabeth Hurley captioned the post, “Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching. Today is BLACK FRIDAY and every single thing on our site is 50% off TODAY ONLY. Enter MEGA50 at checkout” Well, we’re sure most women would have already jumped to the website after looking at Elizabeth’s sensuous avatar. But truly there’s no one like her. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Elizabeth Hurley played the role of Diana Payne in Gossip Girl. She was seen in a sensuous avatar in the Blake Lively starrer. Hurley was even seen romancing Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) and many found their chemistry sizzling.