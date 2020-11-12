Womenz Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Daughter’s Reaction To Her Late Son Jack’s Ashes & It’s Painful

Model Chrissy Teigen shared the reaction of her daughter Luna on seeing her late son Jack’s ashes. The model said the four-year-old girl was incredibly empathetic.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, lost their baby boy six weeks ago halfway through her pregnancy. The model posted two videos on Instagram. In the clips, Luna put a teddy bear around Jack’s ashes.

Chrissy Teigen then added in the video: “The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty.”

