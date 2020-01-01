5 Ways to Wear a Belted Coat Like Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle influences a lot of our fashion purchases. There’s the Everlane Day Market Tote, the Everlane Japanese GoWeave Jumpsuit and the Madewell Denim Jacket (all of which we now own). But if there’s one winter staple she’s known for, it’s her seemingly endless supply of belted winter coats. Consider this our personal shopping list for the five most “Meghan Markle” toppers on the market. See you at checkout.

1. LAUREN RALPH LAUREN WOOL-BLEND WRAP COAT

How could anyone forget the Line the Label coat Meghan wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry? The $750 white jacket was so popular, the brand renamed it “The Meghan.” Get the same look with this Lauren Ralph Lauren topper for less than half the price but all the style cred.

2. KENNETH COLE NEW YORK FENCER MELTON WOOL MAXI COAT

Although Meg wore her Sentaler wool trench more like a cape to the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel in October, it can also be cinched at the waist with the included belt. Kenneth Cole New York makes a nearly identical coat with all the luxe detailing you’d expect (we see you, strategic seams).

3. MACKAGE MAI ASYMMETRICAL WOOL COAT – RED

Behold the 2019 outfit that made us red-and-purple people. When the duchess debuted this bold color combo while nearing her third trimester, everyone took notice, including PureWow’s director of special projects, who added it to her rotation for an article. Whether you decide to rock purple underneath or opt for something a bit more toned down, the red hue of this Mackage topper brings all the royal feels.

4. RACHEL PARCELL WOOL-BLEND WRAP COAT

Almost exactly one year ago, a pregnant Meghan proved that you can still rock a belt over a baby bump. Belly or not, we’re taking her cue and knotting the belt of this Rachel Parcell coat the same way, with just one loop.

5. STELLA MCCARTNEY DOUBLE-BREASTED BELTED FELT COAT

The duchess wore this exact coat to the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial this past November. And guess what? It’s now on sale for nearly $1,000 off. We love it when fate steps in.