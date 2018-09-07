The Best Women Dressed Attendees at the GQ Awards 2018

September 7, 2018

or twenty-one years we’ve invited the biggest names from music, film, fashion, sport, art and politics to celebrate with us at the annual GQ Men of The Year Awards, in association with Hugo Boss.

In return, our guests have always dressed impeccably. This year, they raised the bar yet again. From John Legend to Chris Robshaw, here’s what they’re wearing. Want more news, pictures and video from the GQ Awards? 

Check out our full list of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 winners, red carpet gallery and Prince Charles’ acceptance speech.

Zendaya
Zendaya gives Quality Street a run for its money and looks damn good doing so.
 
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Supermodel Rose Huntington-Whiteley embraces her inner goddess in this black gown all whilst managing to balance sexiness with sophistication.

 
Isla Fisher

Draped in an Alberta Ferretti dress, Isla Fisher really stole the show at the GQ Awards.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lupa is the pop siren on everyone’s lips. Gracing the red carpet in this one-shoulder leopard print dress by Saint Laurent, she oozes sophistication with a jack-in-the-box-esque bag that adds an element of fun and youthfulness.

Jodie Harsh

 

Keeping it subtle on top, Jodie Harsh’s Versace leggings made sure she stole the limelight on the red carpet.

Chris Robshaw

 

While Robshaw best known for his rugby skills, he’s a sure-fire check mate here.

Donatella Versace

 

Designer of the Year Donatella Versace wears one of her own designs to prove exactly why she deserves the accolade.

Philipp Plein

 

Plein has an allegion of A-list fans across the world and here he proves why (and why he was awarded the Brand of the Year award).

