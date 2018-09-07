The Best Women Dressed Attendees at the GQ Awards 2018
or twenty-one years we’ve invited the biggest names from music, film, fashion, sport, art and politics to celebrate with us at the annual GQ Men of The Year Awards, in association with Hugo Boss.
In return, our guests have always dressed impeccably. This year, they raised the bar yet again. From John Legend to Chris Robshaw, here's what they're wearing.

Supermodel Rose Huntington-Whiteley embraces her inner goddess in this black gown all whilst managing to balance sexiness with sophistication.
Draped in an Alberta Ferretti dress, Isla Fisher really stole the show at the GQ Awards.
Dua Lupa is the pop siren on everyone’s lips. Gracing the red carpet in this one-shoulder leopard print dress by Saint Laurent, she oozes sophistication with a jack-in-the-box-esque bag that adds an element of fun and youthfulness.
Keeping it subtle on top, Jodie Harsh’s Versace leggings made sure she stole the limelight on the red carpet.
While Robshaw best known for his rugby skills, he’s a sure-fire check mate here.
Designer of the Year Donatella Versace wears one of her own designs to prove exactly why she deserves the accolade.
Plein has an allegion of A-list fans across the world and here he proves why (and why he was awarded the Brand of the Year award).
Caroline Flack
Emma Willis
Gwendoline Christie
Katherine Jenkins
Kylie Minogue, Isla Fisher
Kylie Minogue
Rita Ora