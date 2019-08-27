Celebrities are bringing it at the 2019 VMAs red carpet. Your favorite singers kicked off the award show with gowns with thigh-high slits, plunging necklines, and sheer numbers that are sure to make your head spin. Lizzo’s dress said what we were already thinking. The “Truth Hurts” singer, who’s nominated for four awards, wore a custom Moschino dress that had the word “Siren” written all over it. Taylor Swift opted to shine in a bedazzled minidress from Versace with a pair of thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots. (If you’re wondering why her minidress looks familiar, it’s because she wore a similar Versace look to the Teen Choice Awards just a few weeks prior.) Keep reading to see the sexiest looks of the VMAs red carpet ahead.