-
Kim Kardashian wears Latex to Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris - 8 hours ago
-
In-Home Treatments To Fade Away Acne Scars - February 24, 2020
-
2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive - February 19, 2020
-
Why William, Kate’s Son Prince George May Never Become King - February 12, 2020
-
Kim Kardashian thinks her son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father - February 7, 2020
-
The Best Dressed at the 2020 Bafta Awards - February 4, 2020
-
Why Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Explains Importance of Halftime Show with JLo at ‘Very American’ Event - January 31, 2020
-
Valentine’s Day 7 Nail Art Ideas You Really Love. - January 30, 2020
-
Princess Beatrice’s heartbreaking news over wedding - January 29, 2020
-
5 Tips That Will Help You To Catch Your Cheating Spouse Red-Handed - January 27, 2020
Kim Kardashian wears Latex to Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris
Kim Kardashian showed up to husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service this morning in Paris wearing a sexy latex outfit straight off the French runways.
The liquidy look – a cinched tan blazer (complete with attached gloves) and matching leggings – debuted on Balmain’s runway just this past Friday morning in Paris. She finished the look with a sleek ponytail and strappy sandals.
It’s no surprise that Kardashian West got first dibs: The French house’s designer Olivier Rousteing has been longtime friends with the couple, and was seated next to Kardashian West during the surprise service.
The service was invite-only, with select recipients receiving invitations just yesterday afternoon.
West will follow-up on Monday night with a presentation of Yeezy Season 8 in the City of Lights.