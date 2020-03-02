Kim Kardashian wears Latex to Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris

Kim Kardashian showed up to husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service this morning in Paris wearing a sexy latex outfit straight off the French runways.

The liquidy look – a cinched tan blazer (complete with attached gloves) and matching leggings – debuted on Balmain’s runway just this past Friday morning in Paris. She finished the look with a sleek ponytail and strappy sandals.

It’s no surprise that Kardashian West got first dibs: The French house’s designer Olivier Rousteing has been longtime friends with the couple, and was seated next to Kardashian West during the surprise service.

The service was invite-only, with select recipients receiving invitations just yesterday afternoon.

West will follow-up on Monday night with a presentation of Yeezy Season 8 in the City of Lights.