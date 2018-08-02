Kendall Jenner walked on fire without breaking a sweat. The 22-year-old model recently filmed an interview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians wearing an Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang cycling jersey and Off-White jeans. The cornerstone of Kendall’s sporty outfit, however, were her hot Prada wedges that had flames jutting out at the back.

While several footwear brands have improved upon the flame print — having any flashbacks to the slip-on Vans of your youth? — Prada has in the past experimented with more three-dimensional flame heels, most notably with the brand’s Spring 2012 collection. Kendall would have still been a teenager at the time, so we’re glad the flame heels are back for a whole new generation of trend-makers.