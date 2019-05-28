Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Sipping Wine on a Yacht Is Now on My Summer Mood Board

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22, are two carefree gal pals. The models seemed to be having a blast during the second Cannes Film Festival weekend in France. On Saturday, they enjoyed a fun yacht ride, accompanied by Luka Sabbat, as well as Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kendall also went on a Jet-Ski excursion, rocking a polka-dot bikini as Bella relaxed in jeans and a halter top.

Later, Kendall changed into a sparkly jumpsuit, and Bella swapped her casual look for a yellow dress as they transferred to a different boat and made their way back to land. They appeared to have a blithe aura, sipping on a few drinks with unbothered smiles (which is the perfect Summer mood, if you ask me).

Kendall recently split from NBA star Ben Simmons, but is doing just fine. On May 23, she was spotted looking cheerful and relaxing poolside at Hotel Eden Roc. That same day, she attended the amfAR Cannes Gala, wearing a gorgeous pink gown. Meanwhile, Bella — who is currently dating The Weeknd — has also made a showstopping appearance at Cannes, modeling a sexy red dress at the screening of Pain and Glory.

Evidently, they’ve enjoyed their Cannes experience sans significant others, and we fully support a wine-filled girls’ day out. Cheers!