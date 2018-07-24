Jennifer Aniston’s everyday style can be summed up in three words: easy, breezy, and casual. While the actress knows to get everyone’s attention on the red carpet — have you seen her collection of sexy heels?! — we can’t get enough of her simple street style.

The Friends actress has an array of classic pieces that she wears on repeat. Think: cargo pants, tank tops, and, of course, flip-flops. While these wardrobe staples may seem basic to some, it’s how the actress styles them that makes them look fresh and cool. Ahead you can find 24 times that Jennifer Aniston’s casual outfits upstaged her red carpet looks. You can also shop similar staples for your wardrobe if you’re feeling inspired, too.