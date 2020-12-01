Gigi Hadid shares loved-up photo with Zayn Malik from her pregnancy days

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is looking back at her pregnancy days spent lovingly alongside her beau Zayn Malik.

The diva, 25, turned to her social media with a series of jaw-dropping photos with her significant other prior to the birth of their baby girl.

Flaunting her baby bump on her Pennsylvania farm, Gigi dropped some magical photos with the former One Direction member and wrote: “August, waiting for our girl,” along with some loved-up emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi and Zayn became parents to a baby girl back in September and the new mom has since then been teasing fans with her motherhood journey.