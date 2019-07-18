Gigi Hadid arrived in NYC for a mid-Summer appearance at the Michael Kors Collection Wonderlust event, where she spent time with the designer himself. She was dressed in a “something more” slip — a look from the Fall 2019 Michael Kors Collection runway with a feather trim above the knee that blew in the wind.

Gigi styled the number with patent brown heeled boots, Renna Jewels, an Ilene Joy ring, and a WALD Berlin seashell bag that came complete with a wooden and pearl beaded handle, tie-dye satin pouch, and Swarovski crystals. While we haven’t seen Gigi Hadid out and about much this Summer, we’re mighty glad she chose this outfit to wear when she did step into the spotlight.

Even if you have a seashell purse in your rotation already, we bet the mermaid in you will sing when you see the details on this one. And isn’t it just the right time to add just one more design like this one to your closet? You do have at least one more month full of Summer minidresses to coordinate it with, after all. Ahead, check out photos of Gigi Hadid at the event with Michael Kors, zoom in on her incredibly detailed bag, then pick up the exact one, or a similar wow-worthy option.